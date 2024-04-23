Ground broken on Prairie Rock Bike Park in Mason City

Prairie Rock Bike Trail Groundbreaking

(ABC 6 News-) A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the future site of the Prairie Rock Bike Park, a culmination of years of work and collaboration between the city, county and North Iowa Human Powered Trails cycling group.

“We have such an awesome city, and city staff that just, you know, dares to dream with us and to actually take initiative,” said Matt Curtis of Wayne’s Ski and Cycle and North Iowa Human Powered trails. “I can’t say enough about our city and the vision that’s been alongside of this the entire way.”

The park will be a focal point for cyclists of all skill levels, featuring amenities for cyclists and guides to all the area’s trails.

A Destination Iowa grant and federal American Rescue Act funds are helping fund the 12 million dollar project, which will see the park serve as a link between 20 miles of existing trails, including those at the Lime Creek Nature Center.

“Mason City already has an international reputation for the arts and music,” Mayor Bill Schickel said in a statement. “This will jump start our plans to make North Iowa the outdoor recreation capital of the Midwest.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.