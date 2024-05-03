Fire shuts down Rochester Culver’s for Friday

Rochester Culver's Closed for Fire

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester restaurant is working to re-open after reports of a kitchen fire this morning.

The Rochester Fire Department arrived at Culver’s on 55 St. Northwest just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday to a reported kitchen fire. Employees were evacuated from the restaurant, while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The Rochester Police Department, Minnesota Energy Resources, and Mayo Ambulance Services were also on the scene. There were no reports of injuries and the Culver’s will be open for regular business on May fourth.