Des Moines Police searching for missing teen

ABC 6 NEWS — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Damarianna “Ari” James-Graham, 15, left her home Sunday evening and hasn’t been seen since. A post on the department’s Facebook page said, “Detectives have investigated multiple leads regarding her location, however she has not been located at this time.”

James-Graham was last seen wearing a black top with black sweatpants. If you have any information on her location, the Des Moines Police Department is encouraging you to call 9-1-1.