Dancing for the Dream event this Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday night, north Iowa is holding the Dancing for the Dream Event, put on by 43 North Iowa to raise money for those with disabilities and support different community programs and employment opportunities.

Think of a local Dancing with the Stars; seven celebrity couples will dance for a crystal ball trophy, including Former NFL football player and former Hawkeye, Tim Dwight.

This year’s goal is to raise $75,000.

“People with disabilities, when there’s big world-changing moments, are always affected differently than everybody else. That’s the need, it’s not that there are not great non-profits, that there’s not great businesses in north Iowa tackling this issue. it’s just the issues have changed so quickly on us due to a major world event,” said John Derryberry, Executive Director of 43 North Iowa.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. You can buy tickets ahead of time or at the door. For more information and tickets, you can click here.