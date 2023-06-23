Celebrate recovery an learn about resources at FARR’s event Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Family Advocacy in Recovery and Restoration is holding an event in Owatonna Saturday, June 24 to raise awareness for its recovery program.

It covers people in Winona and Rochester and has expanding to Dodge, Steele and Waseca counties.

FARR provides support for women who are pregnant or parents of children under five-years-old. Last year, they served 42 mothers and 84 children including 13 babies.

The program manager says their services can help remove barriers to care and provide a vital source of support to families in need.

“There’s not as many services in those communities already and our program serves moms that are currently or recently struggling with substance use disorder and have young kiddos. And, so, having access to these services in their community is a huge support to support them through recovery and to reduce barriers to services,” Justin Breaker said.

Saturday’s event will be at Jaycee Park from 11 to 2:00 PM. There will be fun activities for kids like face painting, temporary tattoos and yard games. The event its open to everyone to support those in recovery and learn about FARR’s resources.