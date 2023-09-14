Austin Public Schools Celebrates Student Award Winners

(ABC 6 News) – Seven students at Austin High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The academic honors rural area Black, Indigenous and/or Latiné students for their strong academic performances. The honor is also an opportunity to share the students’ achievements with colleges and scholarship programs, according to Austin Public Schools.

National Rural and Small-Town Award (NRSTA) Recipients

Anastasia Alabin

Ellen Ekins

Grace Anderson

Meicy Liu

Nadia Hummel

Namo Afanou

Nawras Zaki

National African American Recognition Award (NAARA) Recipients

Namo Afanou

Nawras Zaki

Grace Anderson has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist among 1.3 million high school juniors entrants nationwide. Students can qualify for the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Less than one percent of highest scoring United States high school seniors make the semifinalist pool, according to Austin Public Schools.