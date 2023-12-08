Austin city-wide book read 2024 book announced

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Page Turners of Austin announced their pick Thursday for the 2024 city-wide book read on.

They chose fantasy novel “Ink Blood Sister Scribe” by Emma Torzs, a genre different to any other book they group has chosen since the city-wide book read started in 2002.

Each year the group picks a Minnesotan author they want to promote.

The Austin Public Library has 30 copies of the book available for checkout. Sweet Reads on Main Street also has signed copies of the book available for purchase.

“It has promoted reading, and it’s amazing, the Austin Page Turners book is always the book that is most checked out at the library,” said Page Turners co-chair Bonnie Rietz.

Torzs will be at the Austin Public Library on May 2 to talk about the book with readers.