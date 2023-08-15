Albert Lea City Council looks to extend ‘No Smoking’ ordinance to include marijuana

(ABC 6 News) – Recreation marijuana has been legal in Minnesota for two weeks now, and a handful of cities are examining where it can and cannot be smoked.

During Monday night’s city council meeting in Albert Lea, MN, members heard the first reading of a plan to extend the city’s ‘No Smoking’ ordinance to include cannabis products.

Some members say it’s a move that people in the city have been asking for, adding the plan should also include electronic cigarettes.

Councilmember Sherri Rasmussen said, “I have received a lot of emails from people wanting to make sure that we do this, and that vaping was also included, so I think this is a wise move.”

The decision is not final, a final reading and vote will need to take place.

The next city council meeting in scheduled for August 28.