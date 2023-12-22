Wykoff woman dies in Fillmore County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Sumner Township on Tuesday evening.

According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, a 911 call was received at 9:30 p.m., reporting the crash at the intersection of Fillmore County Road 4 and Fillmore County Road 38.

Deputies on scene discovered the sole vehicle occupant, Nicole Aspenwall of Wykoff, Minnesota, was deceased.

The Sheriff’s office reports a 1998 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west on County Road 4, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed. Fillmore County deputies are continuing their investigation into the cause.

Assisting on scene were the Wykoff First Responders, Wykoff Fire Department, Spring Valley Ambulance, Chatfield Ambulance, Chatfield Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Chatfield Police Department.