Local Lawmakers pushing to clean up illegal dumping site

Local lawmakers look to the state to help clean up an illegal dumping ground littered with hazardous material

(ABC 6 News) — State and local officials are looking to cleanup a property that was used as an unauthorized dumping site for decades.

The site was used for dumping items like paint, car parts and tires.

“It’s an eye sore at the very least, and, you know, to have this in your community is not what anybody wants,” Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-25) said.

An estimated 80,000 tires were dumped across the 22-acre property, which local and state officials say could cause a catastrophe if a fire were to start on the property.

“The county has put up a fence, but it’s a concern,” Rep. Kim sHick (DFL-25) said.

The property was forfeited to the county in 2017 when the owner refused to pay taxes on it, and that was when county officials learned the condition of the property.

“You could see that it was in disrepair if you drove by, but you really couldn’t see the real problem which is off behind us, unless you got onto the property,” Mark Thein. Olmsted County Commissioner for District 7.

When the property was taken over, the county began cleaning up drum if chemicals, oils and other waste on the property, which cost tax payers about $200,000.

“What we haven’t cleaned up is the eighty to a hundred thousand tires that are left on site, some of them shredded, because the cost of that is going to approach eight-hundred thousand dollars,” Thein said.

That’s why Senator Boldon and Representative Hicks are both drafting bills — hoping to secure $800,000 for the lean up of the property.

“Without that it really will be on the shoulders of the residents of Olmsted county to foot the bill to clean this up,” Boldon said.

The bills are still making their wat through committee in the House and are waiting to be heard in the Senate.