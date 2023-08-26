Local Hy-vee employees win the company’s highest honor

The Hy-vee legendary customer service award is the most distinguished award a Hy-Vee employee can win.

Hy-Vee has stores in 8 different states and only 14 people are selected for the award, and this year — two of the winners work right here in Rochester

One of them is John Wendel — he’s been working at a Rochester Hy-Vee for almost 30 years…

He started as a drive-up boy loading groceries into carts before finally being named the market manager – years later.

“I think its everybody’s dream to get this award I feel very blessed to have my customers and employees vote for me for this award makes me feel very honored,” John said in reaction to his win.

Over at the West Circle Hy-Vee, Audra Rinard says it was huge honor to receive the award.

One of the things she loves most about her job – is helping people.

“So whether that is helping people understand their medications helping with family members understand your insurance or just finding something over the counter to make you feel better I just enjoy touching peoples lives on a daily basis.”

In total there are now four legendary custom award winners in Rochester.

Two work at the Hy-Vee crossroads — one at the north store and one at the West Circle.

