Local church display brings 200+ nativity scenes from around the world to Rochester

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has brought back its Wonders of the Nativity display for another year. The church will feature more than 200 nativity scenes from around the world throughout the weekend.

(ABC 6 News) – Many homes will have a nativity scene displayed in one way or another this holiday. But what about a display of more than 200 of them from around the world?

It’s happening this weekend at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rochester with the annual ‘Wonder of the Nativity’ event. In addition to displays from places like South Africa, Germany, and Kenya, people can also give back with the Christmas for a Senior campaign. Where you can pick a local senior and send them a gift this holiday.

“In connection with Family Service Rochester, you can get a tag from some trees that we have here and take a gift to a senior here in Rochester and help brighten their day,” Jana Frei, the Chairperson of the Wonder of the Nativity explained.

“It’s a wonderful outreach to the community.”

The display is only up through Saturday night. The event is free and open to the public. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday night and from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday night.