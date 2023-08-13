Little to no hail damage in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News)- Albert Lea, Minn. received large hail in some parts of the city during severe weather.

Residents say they experienced about 10 to 15 minutes of quarter sized hail that measures one inch in diameter.

Most of the area showed no visual damage, some houses being sheltered by trees.

One resident said his roof did receive some damage but he will not know how bad it is until it can be looked at.

In the southern parts of town the hail damage was a worse with some tree limbs being knocked down.