Legislative clock ticking down with only 7 floor sessions to go

(ABC 6 News) – Legislators were on the floor all day Monday. Their big focus the next few weeks is the bonding bill but with only 7 floor session left at the state capitol, the clock is ticking.

Major bills are now at the mercy of the May 20 deadline.

“But this seems to be a little bit more concerning and haphazard. Right now, we are having three omnibus bills scrunched into one. One vote for three omnibus bills so you know what that means. Tons of votes or issues in there,” said Sen. Nelson (R-Rochester).

But while the legislators figure out those bills, they are waiting on the final bonding bill. A big focus for every lawmaker.

“The smart thing would be let’s focus on bonding. Let’s focus on bipartisan things and let’s get out of here,” said Representative Patricia Mueller (R-Austin).

“I am cautiously optimistic. I am strongly in favor of getting a strong bonding bill we have project across the state that are worthy of our investment,” said Sen. Boldon (DFL-Rochester).

One of the many projects in southeast Minnesota is funding for Olmsted County’s solid waste management system.

“Everywhere in the country is going to have to do that. To figure out what we need to do with our waste and being more responsible about what we do with our waste and Olmsted County and really Minnesota is at the cutting edge of that,” said Representative Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester).

The downtown riverside project in Rochester is hoping to get included on the bill as well.

“We have the opportunity to make that space more walkable and the economic opportunities are great. You the space isn’t unitized in a way that in a way that is providing the most opportunity for people right now,” said Sen. Boldon.

Other projects in our area include road improvements for safety and traffic in Stewartville and Highway 218 in Blooming Prairie and interchanges along Highway 14.

The legislators say while the cities and counties have put forth good projects, but they want to make sure the right projects are being prioritized.

“I’m a firm believer in infrastructure and improvements and that type of thing. Instead of oh we’re going to spend 5 million or 10 million on a sculpture garden. Those things are nice, but the state bonding should be for infrastructure,” said Representative Duane Quam (R-Byron).

The bonding bill needs a 3/5 vote in the both the House and Senate.