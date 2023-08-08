Legacy Toys takes over ABC & Toy Zone location; early fall opening expected

(ABC 6 News) – On August 1, Legacy Toys took over the ABC & Toy Zone location in Rochester after its owners, Steve and Rene Nordhus, announced the stores closing and their retirement in February.

Legacy Toys, located in Eden Prairie, disclosed in April they would be taking over the beloved toy location. Renovations began immediately on the 10,000 square foot space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

“The Rochester store is going to be our latest model. It will essentially be Legacy Toys 3.0,” said Brad Ruoho, owner of Legacy Toys.

The new prototype will take place in 3 phases and includes a town like feeling with interactive play areas. Phase 1 is well underway with demo, painting and prepping of the space for the installation of the base town fixtures. This will happen within the next few weeks and allow for product to be received and a possible soft opening.

Phase 2 will take place later this fall with the installation of some specialty town fixtures along with an interactive tree in the middle of the store to bring the store to life. Phase 3 will take place mid October and work will begin on an interactive experience space along with birthday party rooms in the back of the space with the goal to open those features late fall to early winter.

While there will be many new features families will also see familiar faces too as Rochester’s beloved T-rex and Lion will return as part of Legacy Toys Flagship partnership with Schleich. Families will also see many of the same lines they found in their beloved toy store before including Lego, Bruder, Playmobil, Jellycat, Schleich and Melissa & Doug amongst others.

In addition they will feature new brands to the area including Legacy Toys own house brands along with a full sweets and treats offering. Some other exciting new products include Legacy Toys’ very popular Gachapon machines with exclusive products imported from Japan.

“We believe people will be very happy with the brands we carry,” said Ruoho. “Our focus is on educational content, like classic wooden toys that will last generation after generation. We believe your children are your greatest legacy. We want to provide families an experience that you can pass on again and again, so we focus on things that are built to last.”

Legacy Toys in Rochester is expected to open in early fall and join seven other locations in Minnesota and North Dakota.