League of Women Voters of Iowa hosts public forum in Mason City

The League of Women Voters (LWV) of North Iowa invites the public to the Mason City City Council Candidate Forum on Monday, Oct. 16 at Mason City Public Library to give voters a chance to hear from and question candidates for the upcoming election.

According to a release from the LWV, the event will offer candidates limited time to make opening, allowing the public to familiarize themselves with the candidates.

After opening remarks, the League will begin questioning candidates, followed by audience questions.

Finally, candidates will make their closing remarks within a limited timeframe.

The Mason City city council election features seven different candidates.

Running for Council At-Large is Paul Adams, current At-Large Councilperson and Mayor Pro-Tem.

Currently, the second Council At-Large position remains vacant after the death of Tom Thoma. Leon Robertson, Kevin Easley and Tim Latham are currently running for this two-year term.

Councilmember John Lee runs uncontested in his bid to remain councilmember for Ward 1.

Ward 3, however, features incumbent Joshua Masson and contender Ryan Schupick.