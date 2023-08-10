League of Minnesota Cities honors 35 state lawmakers as 2023 Legislators of Distinction

(ABC 6 News) – The League of Minnesota Cities has selected 20 members of the Minnesota House of Representatives and 15 state Senators as Legislators of Distinction for 2023.

The honor recognizes legislators for specific actions that aided the efforts of Minnesota cities during this year’s legislative session.

Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.

To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:

Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives.

Seek input on issues of importance to cities.

Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues.

Sponsor and/or support League initiatives.

Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities.

Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities.

Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) was honored as one of the Legislators of Distinction.

According to Sen. Nelson’s office, she was the chief author of a proposal to provide policy and technical changes to the local sales tax process that would benefit cities. She also co-authored several proposals to support additional tax increment financing authority and changes that benefit small cities. She also regularly checked in with League staff on issues regarding local control and opposed unfunded mandates placed on local governments.

“I am honored to receive the League of Minnesota Cities Legislator of Distinction award,” Senator Nelson said. “I care deeply about ensuring that all of our cities, big and small, have the resources and support they need to thrive, innovate, and grow. The League of Minnesota Cities has been an invaluable partner in this mission. I’m proud to stand with the League as we work to shape policies that will allow all Minnesotans to enjoy a high quality of life no matter where they call home.”

Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.

The Legislators of Distinction for 2023 are listed below:

Representatives

Rep. Patty Acomb, DFL — Minnetonka, District 45B

Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL — Minneapolis, District 59B

Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL — St. Peter, District 18A

Rep. Mike Freiberg, DFL — Golden Valley, District 43B

Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL — Minneapolis, District 62A

Rep. Kaohly Her, DFL— St. Paul, District 64A

Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL — Minneapolis, District 61A

Rep. Michael Howard, DFL — Richfield, District 51A

Rep. Jim Joy, R — Hawley, District 04B

Rep. Ginny Klevorn, DFL — Plymouth, District 42B

Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL — Spring Lake Park, District 39A

Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL — St. Louis Park, District 46A

Rep. Leon Lillie, DFL — North St. Paul, District 44B

Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL — Aurora, District 07B

Rep. Danny Nadeau, R — Rogers, District 34A

Rep. Jim Nash, R — Waconia, District 48A

Rep. Matt Norris, DFL — Blaine, District 32B

Rep. Marion Rarick, R — Maple Lake, District 29B

Rep. Roger Skraba, R — Ely, District 03A

Rep. Dean Urdahl, R — Grove City, District 16A

Senators