Lake Mills teacher investigated after allegations of inappropriate behavior

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement responded to Lake Mills High School Monday, Nov. 6, after allegations that a teacher exhibited “inappropriate behavior,” superintendent Chris Rogne confirmed Tuesday.

Lake Mills police said no arrest was made Monday, and there is an “active, ongoing investigation” into the teacher, whose identity remains unconfirmed.

Rogne said Lake Mills Community Schools and Lake Mills police are conducting a joint investigation into the accusations while the teacher remains on leave.

Rogne said Lake Mills parents received the following statement Monday:

“On Monday, November 6th, the Lake Mills Community School District was made aware of an allegation of professional misconduct involving a secondary teacher. This reported conduct is in violation of both the district’s school board policy and the Iowa Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics.

As part of the standard procedure, the individual in question has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by local law enforcement officials.

I can certainly understand the concerns you may have upon hearing about this. While I’m not at liberty to provide specific information, what I can tell you is that student safety is our highest priority, and we thoroughly investigate any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member. We are fully committed to collaborating with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

While we cannot share any further information at this time due to privacy concerns, we will continue to update our school community as we are able in the coming days.

Chris Rogne, Superintendent

Lake Mills Community Schools”