Kickoff to Summer at the Fair begins today

(ABC 6 News) – Starting today, Minnesotans will have the chance to get a taste of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

For the fourth year in a row, the Minnesota State Fair will host the event where people can sample several things the fair has to offer.

According to organizers of the kickoff, this year’s event will feature nearly 40 vendors, music and entertainment, games, and more.

Tickets are $13 online and $16 at the gate. Some days might sell out. If you are unable to attend, the full Minnesota State Fair will begin in late August.