Kemps donates 80,000 gallons of milk to Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester

Kemps donates shelf-stable milk to Channel One

(ABC 6 News) – The southern Minnesota milk company “Kemps” is working with Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester to eliminate food insecurity.

That’s why the company dropped of a donation of nearly 80,000 cartons of shelf-stable milk at the food bank. The milk can last a year without refrigeration — verses three weeks for a standard carton. Officials say milk is one of the hardest donations to keep on site — because of a lack of sufficient cold storage.

Channel One Regional Food Bank does receive a grant for milk every year, but Executive Director of Channel One Regional Food Bank Virginia Witherspoon-Merritt says it’s not enough. “With the growth and need we have, it only covers less than half of the demand for milk annually. So, donations are critical to us being able to provide milk to all of our shoppers.”

For Kemps employees and Account Manager Jeff Moffit, its a great experience. “Yeah, there’s nothing better of keeping it fun at kemps and helping channel one for sure.”

Kemps has been donating milk for about five years, and another donation is planned for this fall.