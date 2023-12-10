Kasson teen injured in Dodge County crash

(ABC 6 News) – An 18-year-old man has been injured Sunday afternoon after crashing his vehicle in Dodge County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 1:11 p.m. Christian Roberts of Kasson was driving east on U.S. Highway 14 when he left the road, crossing the median and westbound lanes, before coming to rest in the westbound ditch.

Roberts sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Marys Hospital for care.

Roberts was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MSP.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Police Dept., Kasson Fire/Rescue and Dodge Center Ambulance assisted at the scene.