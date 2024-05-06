Kasson Public Library hosts afternoon tea for 125th anniversary

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, people in Kasson gathered for an afternoon tea and fashion event.

The event was to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Kasson Public Library.

Attendees were served a traditional three course tea and were able to view a total of 15 fashion looks representing different decades.

Books that were popular in each decade were also featured.

All of it is thanks to members of the Mantorville Art Guild, who selected books that inspired them and created art pieces depicting those novels.