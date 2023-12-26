Kasson man accused of attempting to strangle a woman

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman.

According to Dodge County court documents, Robert Hammond faces a felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation as well as disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23; a call was placed to 911 alleging Hammond both choked a woman and slammed her to the ground.

Upon arrival, police say they saw visible injuries around her neck and on her arm.

According to court records, Hammond had previously been convicted of a felony count of domestic abuse.

Hammond faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted of a domestic assault.