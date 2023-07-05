Kasson community collecting donations for family impacted by house fire

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson family is left picking up the pieces after their home is considered a ‘total loss’ as a result of a fire on Tuesday night.

RELATED: Home in Kasson a ‘total loss’ after fire Tuesday night

While the future is uncertain, the community is already coming together, providing support in this difficult time.

Tanya Young, a volunteer with the Dodge County Salvation Army, is helping organize and collect donations for the couple. Young says, there’s lots of support from the community pouring in.

“It’s devastating for anyone, but this community comes together when there’s a need,” said Young. “So, I’ve gotten lots of phone calls already, but when there is a tragedy or something that happens, our community is very generous and very giving and comes together for all different causes and events. So it’s nice to see that this much action happening for one particular family.”

The Dodge County Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services is certified to help the community when it’s in need, and that’s something Young says she wants more people to know about.

Neighbors of the couple tell ABC 6 News, the support seen so far by the community is wonderful to see, one neighbor sharing it made her emotional.

It’s unclear what the couple needs at the moment, so donations will focus on day-to-day needs.

One item Young shared the couple was in need of is navy blue scrubs.

People are welcome to donate cash, as well as gift cards to stores such as Target or Walmart.

Donations can be dropped off at the Ziebell Law Office located at the mini-mall on Main St. Just leave donations with someone at the office or leave a sealed envelope in the secure drop box that is there.

Any questions about donations can be directed to Young at 316-390-5368