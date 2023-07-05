Home in Kasson a ‘total loss’ after becoming engulfed in flames Tuesday night

(ABC 6 News) – A home in Kasson is a ‘total loss’ Tuesday night after it became fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses at the scene say that the house was ‘fully engulfed’ in flames.

The house is located on 6th Ave SE in Kasson.

The 911 call came in around 7:30 Tuesday night.

The Dodge Center Fire Department, The Kasson Fire & Rescue, Kasson Volunteer Fire Department and the Kasson Police Department are responding to the scene.

Firefighters on the scene say the home is a ‘total loss’.

Officials say that the cause of the fire remains unknown, but it is believed to have started on the back deck of the home and could have been a result from grilling or fireworks.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Neighbors tell ABC 6 News that they heard an explosion at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, a crew is on scene. Stay with ABC 6 News for the latest.