Kansas woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Freeborn Co. crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Kansas woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Freeborn County Monday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

It happened around 2:19 p.m. in Freeman Township.

MSP officials state 71-year-old John Hopper, of Wichita, was traveling north on Interstate 35 when he left the road and rolled his vehicle.

While Hopper is not injured, his passenger, 70-year-old Jesma Hopper, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Dept. of Transportation, Mayo EMS and Glenville Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.