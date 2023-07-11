Justice Bus to tour southeast Minnesota in July

(ABC 6 News) – A law office in a bus. That’s what the Justice Bus is and it’ll be making several stops as it tours southeast Minnesota later in July.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) will be touring 20 locations in its bus from July 18 to 27 providing legal information, referrals and resources to rural communities.

The bus is helped funded by the state and was started during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Reach Minnesota. Giving people the right access to legal services.

RELATED: Justice Bus brings legal services to southeast Minnesota

The Justice Bus will be at the following locations in July.

Tuesday, July 18

Preston: near the courthouse, Fillmore and St. Anthony St., from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Stewartville: Touch-a-Truck, Library:110 2nd St. SE, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Faribault: Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Cir, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Kenyon: Public Library, 709 2nd St., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Northfield: Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m

Thursday, July 20

Austin: Welcome Center, 105 1st St. SE, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Blooming Prairie: Library, 138 Hwy Ave S, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Owatonna: Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Red Wing: Public Library, 225 East Ave, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Cannon Falls, Public Library, 306 Mill St. W, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Zumbrota: Public Library, 100 West Ave, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Adams: Highway 56, by the American Legion, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

LeRoy: Public Library, 605 Broadway, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Spring Valley: Public Library, 121 W. Jefferson St., from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Wabasha: Public Library, 168 Alleghany Ave., from: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Elgin: Community Center, 346 W. Broadway, from: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

St. Charles: Hometown Resource Center: 1244 Whitewater Ave, from: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Rushford: downtown, corner of Mill and Jessie St, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Caledonia: SEMCAC, 138 E. Main St., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

La Crescent: food shelf, 436 6th St. S, from 3:00 – 5:00p.m.

The Justice Bus will return to these and other communities in August, according to SMRLS.

SMRLS is a nonprofit organization with offices located throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.