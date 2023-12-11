“It’s all for their reactions”: Spring Valley Auto Parts Store Tops off Toys for Tots Drive

One Spring Valley business has been going all in for their Toys for Tots Drive this holiday season.

Root River Auto, Bus, and Diesel has parked a bus in front of their shop to load up as many toys from the community as they can to donate to Toys for Tots. And one man is getting into character for this good cause.

With his Santa suit and furry green legs, Greg brooks, knows one way to get the community’s attention. The Grinch costume isn’t for his own entertainment the gimmick is his way of gathering as many donations as he can for this year’s toys for tots.

Brooks started the drive outside of Root River Auto Bus and Diesel last year as a way to give back to southern Minnesota raking in 918 toy donations from the community.

“We had a, it was actually a party bus,” Brooks recalled. “But it was a small half size bus. I wanted to go bigger and better this year. It’s turned out great. We’re really on our way to getting our goal met.”

One person helping Brooks and company get closer to that goal is Jeanna (Gina) Kaster. Alongside her kids, Addi and Bryceson, this mom has been bulking up as many toys as she can find on discount at stores piling in three 30 gallon tubs worth of toys.

“I’ve been collecting this stuff since K-Mart closed, since Shopko closed. I swipe them all up and put them in a bin and say donate them to Toys for Tots,” said Kaster.

For both Kaster and Brooks, this is one of the best ways they can give back each holiday season.

“I just like doing it,” said Kaster. “It’s just the goodness of the heart. It doesn’t really matter what kid gets what, it’s just going to whoever needs it.”

When the time comes for Brooks to see the reactions of those kids receiving all the toys he’s collected, it’s beyond priceless and worth every minute standing out in the cold.

“It means a lot to me to see the smile on a kids face and how the community reaches out and is so supportive to help us reach our goal,” said Brooks.

Brooks will be collecting toy and monetary donations until 10 p.m. Sunday night. The Toys for Tots bus that is being loaned out by Grand Meadow Public Schools will be driving to Rochester Monday evening to off-load nearly 1,000 more toys for kids this holiday season.