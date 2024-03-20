Iowa’s Back the Blue Act faces possible changes

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa lawmakers are considering change to the state’s Back the Blue Act, as a portion of the law is not always enforced.

A portion of the law requires police enforce all law, but the law didn’t apply to university police.

Now, a bill in the House would make it so campus officers would also be required to enforce all laws.

The bill also aims to reform poice decertification proceedings to a timeline of 180 days, a process which can currently take years.

The bill passed in subcommittee and now goes to the House Ways and Means Committee.