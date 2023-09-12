Son of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery found guilty in fatal crash

(ABC 6 News) – The son of Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery, has been found guilty in a fatal crash that occurred in May of this year.

A judge has found Jonathan McCaffery, who also goes by Jack, guilty of failing to yield before hitting and killing a pedestrian in Iowa City on May 22.

Investigators say the 17-year-old hit 45-year-old Corey Hite, an Iowa National Guard Soldier. Hite died two weeks later.

Jack was 16-years-old when it happened.

The crash happened along Melrose Avenue at Kennedy Parkway in Iowa City. A pedestrian sign is posted at Melrose, but not a stop sign.

McCaffery will be sentenced on Oct. 13.

According to the Johnson County Attorney, his potential sentence is: Under Iowa Code 321.482A(2) a violation of Iowa Code 321.327 that causes death is punishable by “a fine of one $1,000 or suspension of the violator’s driver’s license or operating privileges for not more than 180 days, or both.”