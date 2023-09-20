Fallen Officer Cram laid to rest

(ABC 6 News) – One week ago, Officer Kevin Cram set out to arrest a man with a warrant. During the attempted arrest, Officer Cram was shot and killed, during what began as a routine call.

He was laid to rest Wednesday in front of a community bonded through grief.

During his funeral at Algona High School, Cram was remembered not just as a dedicated member of Iowa Law Enforcement. He was also remembered as a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He leaves behind a large family, including his wife Lara, and three children.

An estimated one thousand people came to show their respects to the fallen officer. Algona Police Chief Bo Miller shared stories about how hardworking, giving, and family-oriented Cram was.

“Dear everyone, I know you’re probably feeling a little down, like so many other people, but you should know Kevin will always be remembered and loved forever. His mighty deed kept many, many people safe. He will always be known as a hero,” relayed Miller.

Later, hundreds of cars joined a procession to Corwith Cemetery where Cram will be laid to rest.

A memorial fund is set up for Officer Cram’s family at the Iowa State Bank. It is located at 5 East Call Street in Algona.