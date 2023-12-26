Iowa man found with methamphetamine, gun during arrest

(ABC 6 NEWS) – An Iowa Man is in custody after being arrested outside a Rochester children’s clothing shop.

According to Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen, an officer responded to a call of a man acting strangely just before 6 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

An employee was able to provide law enforcement with a description of the man’s vehicle as well as the license plate number.

Responding officers discovered the vehicle reported stolen in Iowa.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Joseph Miller of Knoxville, was placed under arrest.

Officers discovered a handgun under the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle, near a bag that tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to police, Miller admitted to using both methamphetamine and cocaine prior to his arrest and he was taken to Saint Marys.

He was then booked on suspicion of felony receiving stolen property, felony drug possession, and possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police say the accused and the owner of the vehicle had no prior relationship and the owner of the vehicle does not have a firearm.