Iowa man convicted of wrongful possession of gun and use of marijuana

(ABC 6 News) – On April 11, 2024, a man was convicted on one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user in a federal court in Sioux City, after waiving a gun at a neighbor.

According to court documents, 67-year-old Larry Wayne Robbins of Goodell, Iowa, waived a gun at a neighbor in Hancock county while the neighbor mowed a ditch about 300 yards away from Robbins’ house.

After a search of Robbins’ home, officials found guns, ammunition and marijuana.

Robbins faces a maximum 15 year imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.