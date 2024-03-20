Iowa House passes “illegal entry” bill

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa House has passed the Senate’s bill to make “illegal entry” a crime.

SF 2340 makes it illegal for immigrants to enter the state of Iowa after previously being deported or denied entry into the country.

The punishment in most cases would be an aggravated misdemeanor.

However, someone cannot be arrested or detained if:

On the grounds of a school for educational purposes

At a religious institution

In a health care facility to receive treatment

At a facility that provides examinations for sexual assault survivors.

The bill now goes to Governor Kim Reynolds.