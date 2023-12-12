Iowa caucus preview; Trump leads polls

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – We are now less than five weeks away from the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, and former-President Donald Trump still commands a strong lead in the polls.

While Trump still dominates the Republican field, former South Caroline Governor Nikki Haley hopes to catch voters eyes as an alternative to Trump.

“It’s not about fitness. I think he’s fit to be president. It’s should he be president?” questioned Haley. “I don’t think he should be president.”

Haley recently recorded a surge in polls as major donors lend new support,

Haley has ground to make up, as she still places behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and miles behind the former president.

In Iowa, Trump wins 51% of the vote, whereas DeSantis scores 19% and Haley 16%.

The Iowa caucuses are set for Jan. 15, 2024.