Individuals awarded for heroic actions by Rochester Fire Dept

(ABC 6 News) – A number of outstanding individuals were recognized by the Rochester Fire Department Thursday evening at Willow Creek Middle School.

Eight firefighters received promotions, and several others were given awards for heroic and life-saving actions.

Four firefighters were awarded Medals of Meritorious Service for saving a woman and her two dogs from a house fire in February.

RFD Motor Operator, Spencer Klemm, was also awarded a Certificate of Recognitions for his efforts in resuscitating one of the dogs.

“To us, we’re just doing our jobs. It’s great to come out here and get recognized, but for us, it’s just another day in the life,” said Klemms.

Klemms was first inspired to become a firefighter when he was a child battling leukemia.

“In my hometown there was a firefighter that actually had leukemia as well, so I got to hang out with him for a day and he got to take me out on some trucks and stuff, and I think that’s really what sparked my interest,” said Klemms.

It wasn’t only firefighters that were recognized at the event.

Several civilians were also presented the Citizen Life Saver Award for providing medical attention to an individual suffering from cardiac arrest, including retired Fire Captian Jeff Berning.

“It felt good, you know, I was on the fire department, and it felt good to be part of a team effort again to help the community,” said Berning.

The community came out to celebrate these incredible people, but they don’t see themselves as heroes. Just people doing what they can to help others.