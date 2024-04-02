I-90, Highway 52 construction beginning soon

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A heads-up for drivers as construction will begin in a few of our areas.

One of the state’s biggest projects will improve both safety and traffic flow at the I-90 and Highway 52 interchange.

The three year project includes replacing I-90 bridges, as well as constructing a new ramp and bridge over Highway 52.

Impacts from the project will include lane closures on both routes, as well as detours at interchange ramps.

In February, crews began clearing trees in the work zone. The project’s construction will continue through 2026.