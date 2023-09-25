I-90 crash near Dover seriously injures La Crosse woman

(ABC 6 New) – An early Monday morning crash on I-90 near Dover has left a La Crosse, Wisconsin woman seriously injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.

A vehicle driven by 83-year-old Joan Yeatman was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it rolled in the median near milepost 228 in Dover Township.

Yeatman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital, according to MSP. The crash report said Yeatman was wearing a seatbelt.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire Deparment.