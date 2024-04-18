I-90 bridge construction begins Friday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Work will begin on the demolition of the Highway 105-Oakland Avenue bridge in Austin.

The work is part of the three-year project that will replace and repair bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin.

Drivers looking to take I-90 West out of Austin will need to make a slight detour, taking the I-90 East on-ramp, then taking Exit 177 and turning around to get on I-90 West.

Work on this project is expected to finish by the end of the day on Monday, April 22.