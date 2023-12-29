How to safely dispose of medication

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The University of Iowa is sharing some ways that you can kick off the new year, with a clean medicine cabinet.

Not all medications should be thrown away like any other garbage, and you should never flush them down the toilet.

If you need to get rid of meds, some pharmacies, local police and government buildings can take back certain medications and will dispose of them.

You can also buy medicine disposal packets that make medications un-usable.