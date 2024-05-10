House deemed total loss after blaze Thursday afternoon near Zumbro Falls

(ABC 6 News) – According to Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh, a home northeast of Zumbro falls is a complete loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:16 p.m. at 34421 County Road 31 in Gillford Township, according to the Lake City Fire Dept.

Via: Mazeppa Fire Dept.

The Zumbro Falls Fire Dept. requested mutual aid from both the Lake City Fire Dept. and the Mazeppa Fire Dept. due to the location and size of the blaze. These departments were requested for man power and additional water.

Tankers shuttled water between LCFD and ZFFD engines, according to LCFD.

In total, LCFD says seven firefighters with its department were on-scene for three hours.

Images from responding fire departments show one wall of the home collapsed from the fire and much of the structure is left in ash and rubble.

Sheriff Bartsh says there were no injuries.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information when it is available.