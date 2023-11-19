Hotel evacuated after small fire in Clear Lake Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – A Clear Lake, Iowa, hotel was evacuated Saturday after a small fire had ignited on the second floor of the building.

According to the Clear Lake Fire Dept. Captain Tom Hartwig Jr., a fire alarm call came into the Clear Lake Police Dept. around 12:19 p.m. at Fairfield Inn Hotel at 1401 Bayou Road.

Officials say employees reported that a fire had started in a trash container on a housekeeping custodial cart in the hallway on the 2nd floor of the hotel.

Hotel guests were evacuated as the alarms were sounding.

Upon arrival of the CLFD, firefighters saw smoke filling the hallway on that floor with the fire on the cart burnt out.

According to Capt. Hartwig Jr., the cart was located underneath the hotel’s sprinkler system and the water helped put the fire out prior to the fire department’s arrival. The captain also notes that the sprinkler system did its job and helped to quickly stop the fire from spreading.

First responders checked for fire extension in the ceiling and cleared the 2nd floor of smoke. Once the hotel was cleared, staff and guests were returned inside.

CLFD responded with one ladder company, two engine companies, two ambulances, and one command truck totaling 14 CLFD personnel.

The fire is under investigation.

The 2nd floor was damaged with smoke and water with estimated costs totaling around $5,000 dollars.