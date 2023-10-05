Hormel union members to vote on “tentative agreement” Monday

(ABC 6 News) – United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union members working at Hormel say they reached a tentative agreement with their employer Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Union members voted to reject the company’s “final” offer in mid-September, citing record profits but comparatively low pay and benefits.

Union workers will vote on the contract Monday, Oct. 9, after which the results will be tallied and shared with members and the public.

The details of the agreement will be shared with union members in private meetings over the weekend, according to Jessica Hayssen with UFCW Local 663.

The UFCW Local 663 union bargaining committee issued this statement to workers from Austin, Minn.; Atlanta, Georgia; Algona, Iowa; and Beliot, Wis:

“We unanimously recommend this tentative agreement to our fellow union members at Hormel. We are grateful for the strength our coworkers showed throughout this bargaining process to keep our voices heard. When we show up for each other, we see each other, and only together will we succeed because we are a union.”

Hormel Foods representatives sent the following statement:

“We are pleased that we have reached a new, four-year tentative agreement with the unions representing our team members in Atlanta, GA, Austin, MN, Algona, IA and Beloit, WI. We are proud to continuously invest in our people in recognition of the work they do to put the safe, quality food that consumers trust and need on tables across the globe. We appreciate the negotiators on both sides of the table who bargained in good faith to reach this tentative agreement, and we are hopeful the contract will be ratified in the upcoming vote next week.”