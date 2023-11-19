Hormel Nature Center invites public to see inflatable planetarium

The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin opened its new inflatable planetarium to the public for the first time Saturday.

Unlike the Sola Fide Observatory, this planetarium can be used inside and year-round.

Previously, the nature center had only used the mobile planetarium with the sixth-grade science classes they work with. They’ve been able to show over 300 kids the universe beyond.

Director of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, Luke Reese, says it’s another tool they use to help kids and their families explore the world of astronomy.

“We believe that nature doesn’t really stop at the birds in the sky. It encompasses the stars, the planets, our solar system, the galaxy,” said Reese.

The nature center wants to hold more of these events for the greater public. To find out when those will be, check their website, Facebook or Instagram.