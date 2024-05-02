Hormel Historic Home Remembers Anita

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Historic Home hosted a fundraiser to honor one of their own. When dedicated volunteer Anita Ulwelling passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021, the Austin landmark home felt a calling to honor her legacy.

Every May, they celebrate her memory with two of her favorite activities; polka music and playing cards. The festivities are held near Anita’s birthday beginning with a lunch and card games. Money raised at the celebration raises money for the nonprofit organization she so cherished.

“It’s usually one of the first weeks in May. Her birthday was May fourth and this year it happened to time out on our calendar for May second,” Amanda Barber, the Hormel Historic Home Operations Manager explains.

“The events are sold out, so we are really excited that the community not only came out to support us but honor her memory and enjoy a couple of fun events at the Hormel Historic House Museum.”

Following the card games, Anita’s favorite polka band, Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen played as part of a hot dish bash.