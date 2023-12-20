Hormel Foods named top workplace for diversity

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – The business that puts the Spam in Spam Town has been named one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity by Newsweek magazine.

Hormel Foods received a 4.5 star rating by the magazine for hiring employees of various ages races, genders, orientations and abilities.

The company also recently received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023 corporate equality index.

The Minnesota Twins also clocked in with a 4.5 star diversity ranking.

Fellow Minnesota companies, 3M, Target, General Mills and Best Buy also made the list, each receiving a four star ranking.