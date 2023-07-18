Hormel Foods introduces SPAM maple flavored

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods on Tuesday introduced its first permanent addition to its SPAM flavored lineup since 2015.

The company unveiled, SPAM maple flavored, which “unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal,” the company explained in a press release.

Hormel Foods said the new addition brings the brand’s family of varieties to 11 flavors.

“For 86 years, the SPAM® brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback,” said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM® brand. “When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM® maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”

The company said SPAM maple flavored would be a great addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.

The new maple-flavored variety was created following an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights and feedback, according to the company.