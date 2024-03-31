Holiday travelers face trouble on Easter weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Travelers are facing problems in the skies and on the roads heading into Easter weekend.

The Easter holiday aligns with spring break travel and eclipse tourism.

Airports are flooding with travelers, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) saying it screened 2.7 million people Thursday.

Large crowds aren’t the only problem afflicting passengers.

A United Flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to turbulence, leading to several people being taken to the hospital.

“People were sick they were throwing up, they had paramedics come on to check them out,” said passenger Henry Speirer.

Those choosing to drive face higher gas prices, with the national average being $3.53 per gallon, according to AAA.

The cost is slightly lower for our area, with the average price in Minnesota being $3.33 per gallon, and $3.30 in Iowa.