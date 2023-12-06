Holiday Train stopping in Rochester Wednesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening on Wednesday, people in the Med City are getting into the holiday spirit as many are welcoming the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to our area.

The fun kicks off around 1:15 p.m. at the Barlow Hy-Vee.

As the holiday train progresses on its journey, staff will be raising awareness about food insecurity across North America.

The event is free, but, Santa and his elves are looking for a monetary donation that you can make for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

“You know, a lot of people really have that spirit of giving during the holiday season. Hunger is throughout the year, there’s no changes in it really, around November and December but it’s close to people’s minds. I think this is a great way to think about other people and get that extra money for food shelves in your community and give them that extra support so families have the support that they need,” Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications for Channel One Regional Food Bank said.

Since 1999, the holiday train has helped raise $22.5 million for food banks across North America.

On Wednesday in addition to the stop in Rochester, the holiday train will head to Owatonna, Waseca, and Janesville.

On Thursday, Santa and his elves will head to Austin and Mason City.

For more information on the Holiday Train, visit this link.

To make a donation to Channel One Regional Food Bank, visit this link.