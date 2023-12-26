Holiday Crash Numbers: Minnesota & Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With the mild weather, holiday crash numbers were down significantly this year compared to 2022; the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting there were a total of five fatal crash.

None in the Rochester area since December 20.

Of the 66 injury crashes, four of those were local

In 2022, the Friday before Christmas saw nearly 800 crashes, 32 resulting in injury.

In 2023, a total of 518 crashes in Minnesota between Dec. 20 to 25. Of the 518 crashes, 33 occurred in the Rochester area.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Transportation ranks 2023 as one of the deadliest years on Iowan roads since 2016.

More than 360 fatal crashes occurred around the state in 2023, a 10% increase from 2022.

2023 falls just short of 2016, where 400 people were killed on Iowa roads.

One of the issues causing these numbers? Failure to wear a seatbelt.

“[We] see a lot of unbelted motorists that are unfortunately coming out of their vehicles during these collisions and causing fatal injuries to them,” said Iowa State Patrol public resource officer Luke Hank.

Last year, Hank added, more than half of those who died in a crash did not wear their seatbelt at the time.

ISP also lists speeding and distracted driving as potential causes.